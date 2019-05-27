PM Modi likely to visit Maldives for first bilateral visit after re-election

is expected to travel to the on June 7-8, in his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, sources said on Monday.

Modi had earlier visited the island country in November last year, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maldivian Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, after he surprisingly defeated in the presidential polls.

This was followed by Sohil's visit to in December after had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male in the form of budgetary support, currency swap and concessional lines of credit to fulfil the socio-economic development programmes in the country.

During Sohail's visit, the two leaders had agreed to work together to create institutional linkages and to establish a framework of cooperation in health cooperation issues, particularly treatment, mutual legal assistance on criminal matters, investment promotion, human resource development and tourism.

Both leaders had also emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries through the establishment of enabling infrastructure that would promote the exchange of goods and services, information, ideas, culture, and people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)