Afghanistan: IED blast targets bus carrying government employees; 10 wounded

At least 10 people were wounded in an (IED) blast that targetted a government workers' bus in city on Monday, police said.

The blast took place at around 7:45 am (local time), when a magnetic IED attached to a mini-bus carrying employees of Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, detonated in the Baraki neighbourhood of the city, reports

Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. An investigation into the incident is underway.

No group has taken the responsibility of the attack as yet.

In a separate incident, seven members of a family were killed by an unidentified gunman in Kart-e-Sakhi area of on Sunday night, reports Tolo News.

Further details on both the developments are awaited.

is suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the and Islamic State.

In the past 10 days, about ten police officers have lost their lives in the capital city.

