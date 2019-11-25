JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pakistani court grants conditional bail to Gulalai Ismail's father

CAB starts refund process for Day 4, 5 of India's Test against Bangladesh
Business Standard

Terrorist held in J-K's Baramulla

ANI  |  General News 

A terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir by police on Monday.

A hand grenade was recovered from his possession, the police said.

More details are awaited.

This comes days after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 kg of high explosive was found on the National Highway-11 near Khudwani Bridge in Anantnag district. It was later diffused by an Army Bomb Disposal team.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU