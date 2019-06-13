Tessa Thompson shares why she joined 'Men in Black: International'

Thompson who is awaiting the release of her film 'Men in Black

"As a woman, you're so used to going into movies where the hero is a male protagonist, and you relate to it just because that's what the movie wants you to do. I love the idea of young boys going in and relating to this character of [Agent] M, even though she's a woman," E! News quoted her as saying.

She further added that she wants to inspire the women and 'that's why made this movie.'

"I think there's an opportunity to really come closer to someone you consider 'the other' in cinema, so that's why I make films," Thompson said.

On being a part of the 'MiB' universe which Thompson has admired deeply, she said, "To be able to work inside of a universe that I've admired so deeply, and this franchise, has been such a dream. I really can't believe it."

Further adding about Thompson's choice of scripts, her co-star shared, "She has a very analytical, prepped [and] focused way of looking at the script. I have a sort of messier approach, and I think we complement each other perfectly in that sense."

The film helmed by F also stars and 'Men in Black: International' will reach the theatres on June 14.

Also releasing in Hindi, the film will have and lending their voices to Hemsworth and Thompson's characters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)