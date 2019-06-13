Chris Hemsworth reveals he helped Tom Holland land role of this epic character

Chris and are and Hemsworth's recent revelation is proof.

Holland landed the role of in 2015, and it seems that his close friend had something to do with it.

opened up about helping Holland when it came to landing the role of the iconic Marvel hero Spider-Man, reported People.

The 35-year-old recently revealed that he made a 'phone call' in order to help his buddy become the next

"I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call," told Tonight at the premiere of 'Men in Black: International', as cited by People.

Hemsworth continued, "I said he's one of the most talented people I've worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation."

Talking about his bond with the 23-year-old star, Hemsworth added, "I don't know, we have a great friendship, it's a good mutual respect."

Holland acted opposite Hemsworth in his first Marvel film, 2016's ' America: Civil War'.

Holland returned as the iconic character for his own standalone film 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017, as well as 'Avengers: Infinity War' and the recently released 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Holland opened up about landing the role in Netflix's 'The Show' with

While sitting for dinner, chief asked Holland how long it was from the moment he was cast to getting in front of the camera.

"It was like four days or something like that. I did the first screen test with and the second screen test with and then waited about a month, and then found out and flew straight out," Holland said.

He will be next seen in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' opposite and Jake Gyllenhaal, which is set to release on July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)