Kabir Singh: Watch Kabir and Preeti fall in love in 'Kaise Hua'

Fans awaiting the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' get a reason to cheer as a song 'Kaise Hua' from the film, featuring an engaging journey of love between the lead pair released on Thursday.

The song traces the journey of how Kabir and Preeti fell in love. It features the adding a pillion to his bike for his love.

The soulful melody gives an insight into the lives of the lead pair as they both set out to spend time together until they get smitten with each other.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "Watch Kabir aur Preeti ko pyaar "The romantic track is penned by while sung and composed by

Other than 'Kaise Hua', makers have also dropped 'Mere Sohneya', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage', and 'Bekhayali' from the forthcoming film.

The film comes as the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. While the 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Lust Stories,' essays the role of 'Preeti'.

The original blockbuster starred and When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film is directed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and It will hit the big screens on June 21.

