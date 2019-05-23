Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanya Malhotra to voice for 'Men in Black: International'

Siddhant and will be lending their voice for and in the Hindi version of "Men in Black: International".

The much awaited action spin-off introduces two new members - as Agent H and Tessa as Agent M.

Both Siddhant and Sanya are excited to be part of the cult franchise.

"This cult franchise is a global phenomenon and has set a benchmark for sci-fi comedy I have been a fan of the since childhood and I am extremely happy to join the family.

" is a global icon and I have been religiously following him since his superhero days. To voice for his character is a dream come true. I hope with this project, I manage to live up to audiences expectations and sustain MIB's legacy in India," Siddhant said in a statement.

Sanya said she too has been a huge fan of "Men in Black" series.

"I am very happy that I got the opportunity to voice for Tessa's character an d be a part of this franchise in my own special way. She is really headstrong and fierce, something I relate to. This has been a unique and challenging experience and I hope my fans will appreciate this new venture from me."



Siddhant grabbed eyeballs in his Bollywood debut film "Gully Boy", while Sanya, who entered the industry with "Dangal" have critically acclaimed "Pataakha", "Photograph" and a commercial hit "Badhaai Ho" to her credit.

releases "Men In Black: International" ?on June, 14? in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)