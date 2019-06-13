'X-Men' director Bryan Singer to pay $150,000 to settle rape claim: Report

-
Bryan Singer's attorney on Wednesday informed that the director will pay USD 150,000 to resolve allegations that he raped a 17-year-old boy Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003.
"Singer has denied even knowing this individual, let alone allegedly having interacted with him more than 15 years ago," Fox quoted Singer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, an attorney at Lavely & Singer, as saying.
Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit against Singer in 2012 in which he alleged that the filmmaker sexually assaulted him during a yacht party in Seattle. Allegedly, Singer took the boy to a secluded area, forced him to get sexually intimate, and then raped him.
However, Singer's attorney informed that the director has denied the charges and agreed to pay the amount for a business reason related to Sanchez-Guzman's bankruptcy case. Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy in 2014.
"The decision to resolve the matter with the bankruptcy trustee was purely a business one as litigation costs would well exceed the amount requested by the trustee to pay off the creditors who were owed money when the debtor filed for bankruptcy," he explained.
