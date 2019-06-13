'X-Men' director Bryan Singer to pay $150,000 to settle rape claim: Report

Bryan Singer's on Wednesday informed that the will pay USD 150,000 to resolve allegations that he raped a 17-year-old boy in 2003.

" has denied even knowing this individual, let alone allegedly having interacted with him more than 15 years ago," Fox quoted Singer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, an at Lavely & Singer, as saying.

Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit against in 2012 in which he alleged that the filmmaker sexually assaulted him during a yacht party in Allegedly, took the boy to a secluded area, forced him to get sexually intimate, and then raped him.

However, Singer's informed that the has denied the charges and agreed to pay the amount for a business reason related to Sanchez-Guzman's case. Sanchez-Guzman filed for in 2014.

"The decision to resolve the matter with the was purely a business one as litigation costs would well exceed the amount requested by the to pay off the creditors who were owed when the filed for bankruptcy," he explained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)