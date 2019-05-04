Florida: Boeing jet skids off runway, slides into river with 142 on board

A 737 jet with 142 people on board skidded off the runway into the in near on Friday.

No casualties have been reported yet. The rescue operation is underway, reported Hill.

"The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for," tweeted Sheriff's office.

"We have a commercial plane down on the river. I have been briefed by our Fire and Rescue. They are on the scene. While they work please pray," tweeted.

