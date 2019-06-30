Thane: Trees fall on car in Raheja Garden, no casualties

-
Trees in Raheja Garden area fell on cars on Sunday morning due to heavy winds and rainfall in the city. However, no casualties have been reported.
Fire brigade rushed to the spot to mitigate the situation.
The city and surrounding North Konkan area is likely to get respite from the heavy rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours.
