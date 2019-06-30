JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

'Kabir Singh' becomes 3rd highest grosser of 2019
Business Standard

Thane: Trees fall on car in Raheja Garden, no casualties

ANI  |  General News 

Trees in Raheja Garden area fell on cars on Sunday morning due to heavy winds and rainfall in the city. However, no casualties have been reported.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot to mitigate the situation.

The city and surrounding North Konkan area is likely to get respite from the heavy rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 12:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU