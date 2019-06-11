Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

Union Social Justice and Empowerment has been appointed the of the House in the

Gehlot had on June 4 took charge as of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was holding this ministry as a Cabinet even during the NDA's first term.

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved constituency in

The has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day will address the joint sitting of Parliament.

The session will continue till July 26. In all, there will be 27 sittings of the of

The has already been convened from June 17. Newly elected members will take oath on June 17 and 18. The Speaker's election will be held on June 19.

The Union Budget will be presented on July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)