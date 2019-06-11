JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Sonakshi Sinha announces her forthcoming film

7 killed after boat capsizes off Greek island of Lesvos
Business Standard

Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

ANI  |  Politics 

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Gehlot had on June 4 took charge as Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was holding this ministry as a Cabinet minister even during the NDA's first term.

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament.

The session will continue till July 26. In all, there will be 27 sittings of the Upper House of Indian Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has already been convened from June 17. Newly elected members will take oath on June 17 and 18. The Speaker's election will be held on June 19.

The Union Budget will be presented on July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 22:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU