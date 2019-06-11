Bihar govt to provide jobs to kin of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

government led by Kumar on Tuesday decided to provide job to the dependents of the CRPF jawans from the state who were killed in the on February 14 this year.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet on Tuesday and is awaiting approval from the

Forty-two CRPF jawans were martyred in the terror attacks on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Two of them hailed from - Ratan Kumar Thakur from Bhagalpur and Pintu Kumar from Begusarai.

