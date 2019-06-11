Cyclone Vayu: Chinese vessels given shelter at Maharashtra port

Ten Chinese vessels have been allowed to stay at port in on humanitarian grounds after they sought shelter to avoid being hit by the fury of Cyclone 'Vayu', said.

"As concerned with this present cyclone, yesterday we got news of two Chinese vessels which were off Immediately a team of the Police, the Coast Guard went and checked them. Today, eight more have arrived which makes it ten," Inspector General,

He said the vessels will be provided shelter with a security cordon.

"They are probably seeking monsoon shelters on humanitarian grounds and with the fury of the cyclones which is progressing towards the Coast of We will be providing them shelter and keeping them under security cordon. At the same time, they will have to take requisite approval from the government of which is required for such an action," Suresh said.

Talking about cyclone 'Vayu' the Coast Guard said, "Around six or seventh of this month, during our regular monitoring of oceans especially for weather and more so because of the approaching of South West Monsoon, we realised the development of low pressure which can convert itself into a depression or even a cyclonic storm especially to facilitate the early arrival of Monsoon."

"In the process, by the eighth of this month, we had issued advisories to the Coast Guard formations as per the SOPs which we learned after Cyclone Okhi. We are in a position to simultaneously inform all the state governments and to ensure that there is no loss of life and property in the ocean," he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday also tweeted that its Globemaster got airborne from for Vijaywada.

"#CycloneVayu : Today a aircraft of #IAF got airborne from to The aircraft is planned to airlift about 160 personnel of NDRF from to to carry out the #HADR missions for the people affected by the cyclone in #SavingLives," IAF said in its tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)