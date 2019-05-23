'Big Bang Theory' cast costumes go to US museum

Costumes worn by the seven main cast members of the 12-season TV show "The Theory", which closed in a big finale last week, would be donated to a museum here.

As per the creator Warner Bros, the costume donation to the here includes those worn by characters (Jim Parsons), (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), (Simon Helberg), (Kunal Nayyar), (Mayim Bialik) and (Melissa Rauch).

The items will join thousands of artefacts in the museum's popular entertainment collections and help tell the story of ground-breaking work in American television.

The donations are full costumes worn by the seven primary characters from the

Among the costume pieces are Sheldon's iconic "Flash" t-shirt, Leonard's "recycle" t-shirt and hooded cargo jacket, Penny's pink tank top and Ugg boots.

Also included are Howard's plaid shirt and red turtleneck, Raj's sweater vest and jacket, Bernadette's yellow cardigan and floral dress and Amy's brown wool sweater and green, knee-length skirt.

However, the museum said there are no current plans for its display.

