'The Incredible You' - A mega coaching event by Arfeen Khan

Peak performance recently organised a 3-day long mega coaching event called 'The Incredible You' in The event, which is said to be Asia's biggest training conference in the self-help industry, was held at

It saw more than one thousand people turning up to learn strategies on how to become a life and to take inspirations from Arfeen. Special guests, Hrithik Roshan, and came in to share some insights.

is to help ordinary people use their personal experiences to become life coaches using 'The incredible You' coaching system which he has developed. He has helped over 6 lakh people in over forty-seven countries create personal and professional transformation over the last two decades.

It is to provide tools and strategies that can help anyone become an full time or part time so that they can help people help themselves. Currently, coaches are being trained in over ten cities across

is to create a movement of personal transformation so that people have an opportunity to contribute to society by providing real usable knowledge and at the same time earn a stable income even if they are working full time. Stress and anxiety, financial debt and relationship challenges are at an all-time high and need incredible coaches.

People are looking for real change in life and at work. Observing this, Arfeen has created amazing training and coaching systems for corporate as well as speaking at numerous events as a and trained over one hundred and fifty corporations.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)