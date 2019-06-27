Adani Ports raises $750 million via overseas bonds

Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd has launched a 750 million offshore sale to repay existing loans and finance capital expenditure.

The funds are planned to be used for capital expenditure, including on-lending to subsidiaries to meet their capital expenditure needs, and for repaying existing debt. The fixed rate unsecured notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Lynch, Standard Chartered Bank, Citi, JP Morgan, and are managing the offering, informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings on Thursday.

is a subsidiary of Enterprises providing cargo handling and value-added It is engaged in the of developing, operating and maintaining port and port-based infrastructure facilities. It's include marine, handling intra-port transport, storage, other value-added and

On June 21, had assigned a Baa3 rating to the senior unsecured bonds of It primarily reflected the company's strong market position as the largest port developer and operator in by cargo volume and the strength of its landmark Mundra Port concession in

APSEZ operates 10 port concessions around the country at varying stages of development. It is the largest port developer and operator in when measured by volume with coal and other dry bulk terminals showing an annual capacity of 378 million tonnes.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)