Reliance Infrastructure's sale of Delhi Agra toll road to close by August-end

Infrastructure's sale of Delhi toll road to Highways and will be close by the end of August, the Anil Ambani-led company said on Thursday.

On March 14, Infrastructure had announced signing of a definitive binding agreement with Singapore-based Highways and Infrastructure for its 100 per cent stake in the toll road.

Infrastructure will receive enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore including equity of up to Rs 1,700 crore. The company will utilise 100 per cent of proceeds only for debt reduction.

With this single transaction of Delhi toll road, the debt of will reduce by over 25 per cent to less than Rs 5,000 crore.

"This sale will significantly reduce the debt of Reliance Infrastructure on its path to becoming a zero debt company," said

"Reliance Infrastructure has once again proven its ability by efficiently operating the showpiece Indian infrastructure of the 180-km six lane Delhi toll road," he said in a statement.

The company has already applied for commercial operations date to National Highways Authority of (NHAI) for the project. collection period is until 2038, that is further 19 years to go.

Highways and is a Singapore-based company formed by global infrastructure fund and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)