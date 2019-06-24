The obesity rate is dropping among US preschoolers, study suggests

Preschoolers, who are receiving government food aid, are reaching healthier body mass index and contributing to a steady decline in rates, recent findings suggest.

As part of a recent U.S. study, the researchers noted that according to a report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rates dropped to about 14 per cent in 2016 (down from 16 per cent in 2010).

The results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, reported.

The findings of the study come as a welcome result for the experts, following an upward trend of in young children during 2000 and 2010.

According to the team of researchers, all racial and ethnic groups recorded a noteworthy decline in obesity.

"It gives us more hope that this is a real change," said Heidi Blanck, division at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The team of researchers suggested that adding more fruits, vegetables and whole grains to the program might have been the reason behind this decline.

While too many U.S. children are still overweight, the change still remains substantial, William Dietz, a expert suggested.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, around 15 per cent of children aged 2 to 5 nationwide were obese in 2015-2016, putting them at risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, and

The researchers suggested that preventing should be a priority when it comes to the overall of people. (ANI)

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions in the article should not be construed as professional medical advice. Consult a medical expert or before changing your diet or exercise regimen.

