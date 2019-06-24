The obesity rate is dropping among US preschoolers, study suggests

Preschoolers, who are receiving government food aid, are reaching healthier body mass index and contributing to a steady decline in obesity rates, recent findings suggest.
As part of a recent U.S. study, the researchers noted that according to a report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity rates dropped to about 14 per cent in 2016 (down from 16 per cent in 2010).
The results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, USA Today reported.
The findings of the study come as a welcome result for the health experts, following an upward trend of obesity in young children during 2000 and 2010.
According to the team of researchers, all racial and ethnic groups recorded a noteworthy decline in obesity.
"It gives us more hope that this is a real change," said Heidi Blanck, head of the obesity prevention division at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The team of researchers suggested that adding more fruits, vegetables and whole grains to the nutrition program might have been the reason behind this decline.
While too many U.S. children are still overweight, the change still remains substantial, William Dietz, a former CDC obesity expert suggested.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, around 15 per cent of children aged 2 to 5 nationwide were obese in 2015-2016, putting them at risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
The researchers suggested that preventing childhood obesity should be a priority when it comes to the overall health of people. (ANI)
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions in the article should not be construed as professional medical advice. Consult a medical expert or dietician before changing your diet or exercise regimen.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU