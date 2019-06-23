Indigenous oral health inequalities occur during childhood: Study

A recent study highlights the oral between indigenous and non-indigenous children across the country.

The study was published in the journal 'Journal of Dental Research' on June 22 at Convention Centre West Building, Vancouver, BC,

This study compared relative oral inequalities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous children and adolescents ages five to 15 years-old from Brazil, New Zealand, and many more.

Data were collected by the researchers from the most recent nationally oral surveys in each country and gingival inflammation, experience, untreated decayed teeth and missing and filled teeth were assessed in the primary and permanent dentitions. Parent-reported child oral health was also evaluated.

The authors of the study found that irrespective of country, Indigenous children had worse oral health than their non-Indigenous counterparts in all indicators. The magnitude of these differences was greatest in for the proportion with experience, untreated decay or

For missing teeth, filled teeth and poor parent-reported child oral health, the magnitude of was greatest among Brazilian children. These findings suggest that Indigenous and non-Indigenous oral health inequalities begin in childhood. This reinforces the need for equity in social and economic policies, along with culturally appropriate and early oral health interventions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)