Theresa May survives no-confidence vote

Embattled British Prime Minister on Wednesday comfortably sailed through the no-confidence vote initiated by her disgruntled lawmakers of the Conservative Party over her handling of the Brexit negotiations.

The final of the vote were 200-117, which was announced by MP Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee, representing the Conservative lawmakers in the House of Commons, CNN reported.

The voting by secret ballot commenced at 6 pm (local time) after May told her party MPs that she would not contest the next general elections in 2022.

An MP, close to May said that the British Prime Minister "got a real grilling, but overall solid support" during the no-confidence vote as she announced the decision to the Conservative lawmakers.

With this, May is safe from another leadership challenge within her own party for the next year.

After winning the vote, May said that the government's aim was to "deliver the Brexit that people voted for, bringing the country back together and building a country that truly works for everyone," as per the report.

"A significant number of colleagues did cast a vote against me and I have listened to what they said," the British Prime Minister told reporters outside her 10, Downing Street residence.

On Monday, May postponed a crucial parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal, the agreement that allows the to leave the European Union (EU), when it became clear that she would suffer a humiliating defeat, spurring a major furore in the House of Commons, with many MPs calling for her resignation.

The British Prime Minister made a whirlwind tour on Tuesday to meet EU leaders to help pass the deal through the Parliament. However, the EU has reiterated that the agreement would not be renegotiated again as it was the "only deal possible".

May is set to visit the European Council in Brussels on Thursday to hold talks with the bloc's leadership and other leaders over the Brexit deal and is hoping to get "reassurances" over the arrangements over the backstop agreement pertaining to the Irish border, the main sticky point for the MPs.

The Irish backstop is a part of the deal to prevent the return of border infrastructure between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)