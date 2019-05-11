This combination drug can reduce chances of HIV in high-risk groups

A combination drug, (PrEP), when taken consistently once a day can reduce the chance of acquisition in high-risk groups by over 85 per cent, a study has found.

The study published in 'Clinical Infectious Diseases' suggested that making PrEP available to men who have sex with men (MSM) and people who inject drugs (PWID) in may be a cost-effective way of curbing the epidemic in the country.

"We know PrEP helps stop the spread of infection; the question is whether it is a good use of limited resources? Our study shows that PrEP is a cost-effective strategy for both MSM and PWID in For these groups, especially in areas with high incidence, PrEP is worth rolling out," said Pooyan Kazemian, (MGH)

Using a widely-published mathematical model to project clinical and economic outcomes of disease, the authors compared various prevention and testing programs - including annual or biannual HIV testing alone, as well as PrEP paired with HIV testing - that could help reduce and therefore improve survival for these high-risk groups.

Their findings suggested that PrEP would increase survival substantially by reducing risk, while more frequent HIV testing would provide little additional benefit.

PrEP paired with biannual HIV testing was the only cost-effective strategy, improving average per-person survival by nearly one year and preventing more than 270,000 HIV transmissions in over 15 years.

"While the Organization recommends quarterly HIV testing for those on PrEP, our analysis identifies PrEP with semi-annual testing as the cost-effective strategy for MSM and PWID in India," said, Nagalingeswaran Kumarasamy, CART Clinical Research Site, Infectious Diseases Medical Centre, Services in Chennai, India.

However, the authors noted, a nationwide PrEP rollout would be quite costly. If nearly 60 per cent of MSM and PWID across India participated in the programme, it would increase expenditures by over 900 million dollars over a 5-year period.

"Our findings suggest that geographic areas of highest HIV incidence should be targeted first to reduce the budget required," said Nomita Chandhiok, in New Delhi.

