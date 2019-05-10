New therapy can heal damage of heart attack

Researchers have discovered a through which they can induce heart cells to regenerate after a

Myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack, caused by the sudden blocking of one of the cardiac coronary arteries, is the main cause of heart failure, a condition that now affects over 23 million population in the world, according to the study published in

At present, when patients survive a heart attack, they are left with permanent structural damage to their heart through the formation of a scar, which can lead to in the future.

Researchers have delivered a small piece of genetic material, called microRNA-199, to the heart of pigs, after a which resulted in the almost complete recovery of cardiac function at one month later.

Mauro Giacca, said: "It is a very exciting moment for the field. After so many unsuccessful attempts at regenerating the heart using stem cells, which all have failed so far, for the first time we see the real cardiac repair in a large animal."

This is the first demonstration that cardiac can be achieved by administering an effective genetic drug that stimulates cardiac in a large animal, with heart anatomy and physiology like that of humans.

"It will take some time before we can proceed to clinical trials" explained Giacca."We still need to learn how to administer the RNA as a synthetic molecule in large animals and then in patients, but we already know this works well in mice," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)