Laurus Labs gets USFDA nod for HIV drug

said Sunday it has received tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration for TLD, which is one of preferred first line regimen for the

The approval for Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir (TLD) 300/300/50mg fixed dose combination (FDC) was given under the US President's Emergency Plan for Relief, the company said in a release.

The TLD will be available in the generic form in low and middle income countries, it said.

The drug will be manufactured from the company's Unit 2 located at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam,

Commenting on the USFDA approval, said, "It is a significant approval for which has forayed into finished dosage forms recently. This product would demonstrate the company's capability to develop fixed dose combinations of ARVs (antiretroviral).

Laurus Labs has also received an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its Unit 6 located at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, on February 2, it said.

