Sam Smith, Normani to not perform at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

American is speaking out on the cancellation of her performance with at

Addressing the cancellation, the shared her regret over the situation on her handle.

"Today's news of the performance cancellation truly disappoints me as I know it disappoints you. I have the most amazing and loyal fans to exist and I absolutely hate to say that I, unfortunately, will not be able to move forward with performing at I'm heartbroken," she shared with her followers.

also revealed that she too has been putting extra strain on her body to prepare for the award ceremony.

"I have been working harder than I ever have in rehearsals for the last week to ensure that I give you the best possible performance. I pushed my body in ways that I hadn't in years which I'm proud of but unfortunately due to circumstances beyond my control, my performance at this year's awards is not possible," she added.

continued, "Thank you to the BBMAs for being so understanding and patient. We all tried incredibly hard to work through these obstacles to figure out any and every possible way to make this work so we could still give you all the moment we know you want and deserve."

She concluded, "I'm so extremely grateful for all your love and support, it truly means the world to me. I love you all and Sam very much. I am praying that he's able to take the time that he needs. I'm with you."

Sam collaborated with Normani on their hit track 'Dancing With a Stranger', which continues to climb the charts.

This comes one day after Sam's team announced the cancellation of his performances in and at

Sam cut short his South African tour last week due to vocal strain and his team revealed in a statement yesterday that the four-time winner's medical specialists "are advising him to have further rest."

"In the wake of cutting his South African tour short last week, Sam's medical specialists are requiring him to have further rest. Regrettably, this means he will be unable to perform at the Grand Prix in this weekend or in next week. We apologize for the disappointment for those affected, but the primary focus at this time needs to be on Sam's recovery and health," a statement on Sam's Twitter read.

Other artists who are set to perform at this time's ceremony include the Jonas brothers, Khalid, and Maluma, Lauren Daigle, Mariah Carey, Halsey and BTS, Dan + Shay, Ciara, and and Kelly Clarkson, who will also host this year's ceremony, reported People.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the in on May 1 on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)