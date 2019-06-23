Three officials suspended after Bargari case accused murdered in jail

A day after Bargari sacrilege case accused Pal Bittu was murdered in his high-security cell in New Prison, Sukhjinder Singh on Sunday said three officials have been suspended and a magisterial enquiry is underway.

"Jail cell in-charge and two other officials have been suspended. Both the accused were arrested from the spot and a case has been registered against them. A magisterial enquiry is also underway," told ANI.

Bittu, who was also a Dera follower, was murdered by two other inmates - Gurusewak Singh and Mahinder Singh - at around 05:00 pm on Saturday in Patiala's Jail.

" was kept in a high-security special cell to avoid such incident. It is unfortunate that it has happened. More can be said after the magisterial enquiry is complete," said.

had on Saturday assured stringent action against the assailants and ordered a fact-finding probe into the incident.

