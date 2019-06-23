Three officials suspended after Bargari case accused murdered in jail

-
A day after Bargari sacrilege case accused Mohinder Pal Bittu was murdered in his high-security cell in New Nabha Prison, Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said three officials have been suspended and a magisterial enquiry is underway.
"Jail cell in-charge and two other officials have been suspended. Both the accused were arrested from the spot and a case has been registered against them. A magisterial enquiry is also underway," Randhawa told ANI.
Bittu, who was also a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, was murdered by two other inmates - Gurusewak Singh and Mahinder Singh - at around 05:00 pm on Saturday in Patiala's Nabha Jail.
"Mohinder was kept in a high-security special cell to avoid such incident. It is unfortunate that it has happened. More can be said after the magisterial enquiry is complete," Randhawa said.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Saturday assured stringent action against the assailants and ordered a fact-finding probe into the incident.
