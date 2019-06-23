Bihar: Angry villagers shoo away LJP MLA for not extending support to AES victims

The angry residents of Harivanshpur village on Sunday shooed away LJP MLA Sah for not being with them, while they were grappling with the crisis of severe water shortage and the acute syndrome (AES), which has claimed the lives of several children in the village so far.

Sah along with newly elected on Sunday visited village after the residents put up missing posters of and Shah. The locals did not only shout slogans against Sah, but also shooed him away.

Paras distributed medicines among the villagers and assured all possible help to them, but they got angry to see Sah and asked him where he was when they were faced with such a grim situation where they did not even have water.

Paras also gave Rs 5,000 to the families of those children who died due to the

"He is our MLA. He didn't even have time to listen to our grievances. When some people went to his residence to tell him about the serious situation, his son pushed them away from the door," said a villager.

Residents of Harivanshpur village on Saturday had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for locating their MP and for not being with them in the hour of the dire need.

They put up banners and pasted posters on their cattle to convey their anguish against Paswan. They have also announced Rs 5,000 reward for finding out the local LJP MLA.

Paswan, who heads the (LJP), an ally of the BJP, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as the NDA candidate from on Friday.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, LJP contested six seats and won all of the seats. Paswan's brothers -- Ramchandra Paswan and Pashupati Paras -- won from Samastipur and Hajipur seats respectively, while his son got re-elected from Jamui, all seats reserved for the scheduled castes.

