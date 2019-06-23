JUST IN
Business Standard

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other BJP leaders pay tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

ANI  |  General News 

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Rakesh Singh and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered flower garland to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's statue.

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced that it will observe the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on Sunday.

A letter issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs department of the state government stated, "State Government will observe the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on June 23 at 11:30 AM at the Keoratala burning ghat, Kolkata."

Mukherjee was born in Kolkata. He was the founder of Jan Sangh. He was also Minister of Commerce and Industries from 1951 to 1952.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 17:25 IST

