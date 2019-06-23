Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other BJP leaders pay tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Former Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Shyama on on Sunday in

offered flower garland to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's statue.

The government on Saturday announced that it will observe the death on Sunday.

A letter issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs department of the stated, " will observe the death on June 23 at 11:30 AM at the Keoratala burning ghat, "

Mukherjee was born in He was the founder of Jan Sangh. He was also and Industries from 1951 to 1952.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)