Three people killed in anti-govt protests in Iraq's Nasiriyah

Three people were killed as a result of protests in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah, amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations throughout the country, as per media reports.

Nationwide protests are sweeping across Iraq with people demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

According to the Al Arabiya news outlet, the police forces used firearms to disperse protesters.

On Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence arrived unexpectedly in Iraq and discussed the situation with the country's Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

As of now, the death toll from the protests has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)