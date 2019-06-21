Thunderstorm and lightning alert for Bihar, Jharkhand: IMD

accompanied with gusty winds with speeds upto 40 kmph and at isolated places are very likely to occur over and on Saturday, the said on Friday.

Areas in south interior Karnataka, Konkan and may witness heavy rainfall on Saturday, the forecasting stated in its countrywide warning Bulletin.

Besides, in the North-eastern part places over Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Marathwada, and Odisha are also likely to receive showers.

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area.

The agency has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas.

