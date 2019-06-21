JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Yuvraj Singh joins Toronto Nationals for Global T20 Canada

Chennai: Students perform Yoga in World Cup trophy formation
Business Standard

Thunderstorm and lightning alert for Bihar, Jharkhand: IMD

ANI  |  General News 

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds with speeds upto 40 kmph and lightning at isolated places are very likely to occur over Bihar and Jharkhand on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Areas in south interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa may witness heavy rainfall on Saturday, the weather forecasting stated in its countrywide weather warning Bulletin.

Besides, in the North-eastern part places over Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are also likely to receive rain showers.

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area.

The weather agency has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 09:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU