TN BJP asks party's spokespersons to not participate in TV debates

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK, DMK to cross swords in 8 seats in Tamil Nadu
LS polls: PMK to support AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu
Lok Sabha polls; AIADMK allots one seat to Puthiya Thamilagam
Joined NDA to ensure Tamil Nadu's growth; PMK leader Ramadoss
Stalin, Ramadoss condole Parikkar's death
-
Tamil Nadu state unit of BJP on Tuesday decided not to participate in Television Channel debates anymore.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a statement, asking party's spokespersons not to take part in any television debates.
She alleged that the TV channels were 'biased' against the BJP and equal opportunity is not given to BJP spokespersons in these debates.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU