Left Wing Extremism has shrunk in last 5 years: Govt

TN BJP asks party's spokespersons to not participate in TV debates

ANI  |  Politics 

Tamil Nadu state unit of BJP on Tuesday decided not to participate in Television Channel debates anymore.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a statement, asking party's spokespersons not to take part in any television debates.

She alleged that the TV channels were 'biased' against the BJP and equal opportunity is not given to BJP spokespersons in these debates.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 23:10 IST

