KCR forgot poll promises, wasting public money: Hanumanth Rao

Senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has forgotten all the promises he made before the polls and is now trying to waste public money.

"CM K Chandrashekar Rao had made many promises during the time of polls. He promised two-bedroom residences to the poor, three acres of land to Dalits and education from lower classes to PG. Now he has forgotten all the promises made and started his personality development program. Already in the state, there are two assemblies and two counsel's, but he again wants to construct new assembly and counsel and to demolish the Errum Manzil Heritage Building. I want to ask him why he is wasting public money when it is not needed. The state government is already in debts," Rao said to reporters here.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) replied to the claims made by the Congress leaders and said these were baseless accusations.

"The opposition in Telangana don't have work. We announced to build a new Secretariat and assembly but they are saying what is the need to build new Secretariat and assembly. In Gujarat, Tamilnadu, Karnataka Governments also built new buildings even after having old structures," said Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Animal Husbandry Minister.

