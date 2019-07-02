DGCA issues 'Air Safety Circular' for airlines

Keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season in the country the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued an "Air Safety Circular' for all airlines.

"Aircraft operations during monsoon season poses challenges, which of late have resulted in a number of occurrences. Keeping the above in view, operators are advised to adhere to precautions while planning operations during the monsoon conditions," the circular by DGCA read.

The instructions to the airlines include, "Emphasis should be laid on conducting stabilised approach criterion as specified in Operations Circular 3 of 2017. The crew should be encouraged to Go-Around when approach becomes unstabilised or in case of any condition which reduces visual references to enable a safe landing. It must be ensured that the crew is aware of the lighting system available at the airport including the coded lighting system. The crew rostering should factor in the fatigue element associated with the operations during the adverse weather conditions."

It also talks about taking the weather conditions into consideration for the dispatch planning and crew awareness.

"While adhering to the minimum cockpit experience laid down by DGCA. the operators should carry out their own risk assessment before conducting operations during the adverse weather conditions and make available sufficiently experienced crew in the cockpit," it added.

It has also disallowed assisted flying during the period.

