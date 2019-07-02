K'taka: 5,000 cusecs water released from Tunga Dam

In view of the copious rainfall in the Western Ghats region, 5,000 cusecs of water was released by authorities from the Tunga dam as a precautionary measure.

"We released around 500 cusecs of water yesterday which was later extended to 3000 and 5000 cusecs," Superintendent Engineer Phaniraju told ANI here.

The inflow water in River Tunga has risen following heavy rains in the Western Ghats region.

On Monday evening four crest gates of Tunga dam (also called Gajanuru dam) was opened to release 5,000 cusecs of excess water to the river.

Comparatively, the Tunga dam is a small one, constructed to provide drinking water to Shivamogga and for canal irrigation for paddy and areca nuts in the region.

