Muslim Marriage Welfare Association offers free service to poor Muslims who can't bear cost of marriage

Telangana Muslim Marriage Bureau Welfare Association offers free service to poor Muslims who can't afford to bear the cost of marriage.

"The Telangana Muslim Marriage Bureau Welfare Association works for the underprivileged by helping them get married just by taking 1500 to 2000 rupees. And this association is not just limited to Hyderabad but all over the state of Telangana," Telangana Muslim Marriage Bureau Welfare Association Vice President Shaikh Kareem Feroz said while speaking to ANI.

"The main reason behind conducting this group meeting is to inform people that we are starting our branches in other parts of Telangana. We even help NRIs in getting married. We do have branches in foreign countries as well. Apart from that, we also want to inform people that we would come forward to help the poor who cannot afford to get married by providing them with free service. We don't even charge them even after the marriage," he added.

Asserting that they have even raised the issue of Triple Talaq, he said, "We have even raised the issue of Triple Talaq and we have conducted many meetings to discuss the issue. Now if any couple approaches us with such an issue, we try to solve it and try our best to get back into the relationship in a more peaceful way.

