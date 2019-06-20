TN demands immediate release of 9.19 TMC Cauvery water

-
ALSO READ
Distress formula will be followed if there is no water:K'TAKA
Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release 9.19 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu
Pondy CM warns Centre of revolt by ryots over Mekedattu issue
TN CM urges PM to reject Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project report
Centre to call meeting of TN, Karnataka CMs on Cauvery project
-
Tamil Nadu on Thursday demanded that 9.19 TMC feet of water should be released immediately in accordance with the recent decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
Participating in a meeting of the committee, chaired by its head Naveen Kumar, officials from Tamil Nadu said the Cauvery Water Management Board on May 21 had recommended release of 9.19 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic) feet of water without delay.
"This should be implemented immediately," they said.
Officials of Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry also participated in the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU