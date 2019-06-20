JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

'Annabelle Comes Home' cast reveal about horror movies that creep them out!

I want all issues raised in AP Reorganisation Act to be implemented asap : TDP MP YS Chowdary
Business Standard

TN demands immediate release of 9.19 TMC Cauvery water

ANI  |  General News 

Tamil Nadu on Thursday demanded that 9.19 TMC feet of water should be released immediately in accordance with the recent decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

Participating in a meeting of the committee, chaired by its head Naveen Kumar, officials from Tamil Nadu said the Cauvery Water Management Board on May 21 had recommended release of 9.19 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic) feet of water without delay.

"This should be implemented immediately," they said.

Officials of Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry also participated in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 19:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU