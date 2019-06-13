TN: Leopard which ventured into Sirumugai, released in tiger reserve

JUST IN
Punjab CM terms Khaira's accusation on excess water release to Pak as 'politically motivated'
ANI  |  General News 

A leopard, which ventured into Mothepalayam village near Sirumugai forest range here was trapped and released into the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve by forest officials on Thursday.

The female leopard frequently ventured into Chinnamalai of Sirumugai range area causing a nuisance to the villagers.

According to the instructions of Chief Wildlife Warden, the three-year-old leopard was trapped in a cage at the boundary of Chinnamalai near Mothepalayam village and released deep in the forest of Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 19:10 IST

