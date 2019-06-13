Couple found dead at residence in Delhi's Jagatpuri

A couple was found dead at their residence in Jagatpuri area of the capital, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Manas Chand and Laxmi.

"This does not appear to be a double murder. Prima facie, the husband murdered his wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself. So far, no role of any outsider appears as there is no evident forced entry or ransacking, the family is also not doubting any foul play from outside," said of Police (DCP) Shahdra Meghna Yadav.

"This was the second marriage for both, as per local enquiry and family version, the couple was not getting along," she added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and investigation in the matter is underway.

