JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Couple found dead at residence in Delhi's Jagatpuri
Business Standard

Mumbai: Man dies after drowning at Bandra Bandstand

ANI  |  General News 

A man died after drowning in the sea at Bandra Bandstand here on Thursday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department (MFB).

Mitunkumar Bramhaprasad Kariyar, 29, was rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade department and sent to K B Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. However he was declared bought dead.

Dr. Dinesh, Chief Medical Officer, K B Bhabha Hospital said: "The victim Mitunkumar was bought dead after the MFB rescued him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 18:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU