Coast Guard rescues man from drowning on Goa beach

In a swift rescue operation Coast Guard helicopter rescued a drowning person two nautical miles north of Cabo de Rama beach here on Thursday afternoon.
The victim, 20-year-old, who was swept away by the ebbing waves somehow managed to keep himself afloat, in the inclement weather.
After receiving information, Coast Guard helicopter on routine patrol was diverted for his search and rescue operation. The rescue team winched down the rescue hoist to airlift the survivor from the sea.
The person was airlifted to the Coast Guard Air enclave where a medical team with critical care van was kept ready to evacuate the survivor to the INHS Jeevanti hospital.
The person is presently stable.
