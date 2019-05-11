To deter Iran, US to deploy Patriot missile battery, Navy ship in Middle East

Amid escalating tensions between the and Iran, the on Friday approved the deployment of a Patriot defence battery and a Navy ship to the Middle East

The said the deployment was "in response to indications of heightened Iranian readiness to conduct offensive operations against U.S. forces and our interests," reported.

It follows the deployment of the and a bomber task force to the region earlier this week.

Acting told that the Patriot battery is "a long-range, all-weather air defence system to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft."

While the USS Arlington is a navy ship that transports marines, amphibious vehicles, conventional landing craft and aircraft that have the capabilities to support an amphibious assault.

"These assets will join the and a U.S. Air Force bomber task force in the region in response to indications of heightened Iranian readiness to conduct offensive operations against U.S. forces and our interests," the said in a statement.

Washington's move is the latest in a series of actions aimed at exerting pressure on While it previously used economic sanctions, the US is now militarily threatening with new deployments to the region.

Last year in November, the re-imposed sanctions on Iranian exports following the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Recently, also ended sanctions waivers for countries buying Iranian with effect from May 1.

"The does not seek conflict with Iran, but we are postured and ready to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region," the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)