US deploys THAAD missile defence in Israel for exercise

The has deployed its advanced THAAD missile defence system temporarily to for a joint military exercise, the first of its kind, officials said Monday.

The two countries confirmed the deployment, with stressing it was "not related to any specific current event".

It is the first such exercise in Israel, although the two allies hold regular joint war games. No dates have been announced for the manoeuvres.

has its own missile defence system, but the exercise aims in part to examine how to incorporate THAAD so that "we are ready for any challenges in the future", military said.

It will also allow the to practice the rapid deployment of THAAD across the globe, officials said.

"We see this as an opportunity to practice the integration of advanced defence systems into the air defence array," Conricus told journalists.

"The THAAD system is considered to be one of the most advanced of its kind in the world," the Israeli said.

The exercise with THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, involves more than 200 personnel and its components include radars and launching systems, Conricus said.

Components and personnel have come from the and Italy, Conricus said.

The THAAD will be deployed in southern Israel, but officials declined to say specifically where and for how long.

Israel's enemies in the region include and Lebanon's Tehran-backed Hezbollah, both of which are supporting in neighbouring

THAAD is capable of destroying short, medium and intermediate-range

In 2017, the approved its sale to Saudi Arabia, providing with state-of-the-art capabilities that could thwart an Iranian rocket attack.

It had already been supplied to Saudi Arabia's neighbours and the

Its deployment by the in as defence against North Korean drew protests from Beijing, which feared its sensors would be capable of penetrating Chinese air space and upset the balance of power.

Israeli welcomed the joint exercise, calling it "additional testimony to the commitment of the US to the security of Israel".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)