Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascots revealed

on Sunday unveiled the names of its mascots for the 2020 respectively.

"Miraitowa", a blue and white checked character will appear at the Olympic Games, while "Someity", a pink and white checked character will be seen at the Paralympic Games, reported.

The organisers of 2020 Games also shared pictures of the two creatures on

"??It's official! The name of the 2020 is #MIRAITOWA and #SOMEITY as the Tokyo mascot! Comment down below and Say Hi to our official mascots!" the organisers tweeted.

Miraitowa, when broken into two Japanese words, means future (mirai) and eternity (towa), while Someity is named after the cherry blossom variety "Someiyoshino" that is grown in

In December last year, the organisers of Tokyo 2020 Games had released a list of pairs and asked Japanese schoolchildren in the country and Japanese schools outside to choose the best mascots.

Over 16,700 schools had participated in the voting process, as per the report.

In February, the two futuristic creatures were unveiled without names.

The 2020 Tokyo will be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympics are slated to take place from August 25 to September 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)