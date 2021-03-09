No foreign crowds in Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus: Report

-
The upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be staged without overseas spectators as precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday citing officials with knowledge of the matter.
The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5.
Japan's government has decided to prohibit foreign spectators from attending the mega event later this year. The Japanese government concluded that overseas fans in this year's showpiece event isn't possible given the concerns among the country's public over the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo News cited the official as saying.
Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomed the decision of the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board to appoint seven-time Olympian Hashimoto Seiko as the new President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.
On February 12, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee head Yoshiro Mori announced his resignation over his remarks about women talking too much, which were branded "sexist" at home and abroad.
Last week, the IOC Executive Board (EB) decided to follow the recommendation of the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad to enter into a targeted dialogue for the Olympic Games 2032.
IOC, in a release, said it will start more "detailed discussions" with the Brisbane 2032 Committee and the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) about their potential to host the Games of the XXXV Olympiad.
