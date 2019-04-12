Kim Jong-un re-elected as chairman of State Affairs Commission

Kim Jong-un, North Korean leader, has been re-elected as of the State Affairs Commission, the communist state's highest decision-making body, reported News Agency.

"The election of the as of the of the DPRK is the great political event of crucial historical significance," said the government in a statement on Thursday.

Kim was elected as first in June 2016, when the commission was formulated through an amendment in the country's constitution.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae-ryong, a of the ruling of Korea, has been appointed as the country's Premier, who replaced Pak Pong-ju.

Notably, North Korea's top Kim Yong-choi, who was involved in February's second summit with the United States, was also elected as a member of the

The parliamentary meeting in North coincides with South Korea' Moon Jae-in state visit to the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)