Tom Werner elated with Liverpool's performance

is happy with the performance of Jurgen Klopp's side as he called it a 'magical season'.

finished second in the after they attained 97 points. Manchester City, who had 98 points, clinched the title. However, the reds still have a chance to win the title if they defeat Tottenham in the final.

"It was a magical season. Obviously, we're disappointed that we didn't win the league but it was a remarkable season and the squad is exciting," Goal quoted Werner as saying.

"I think that we've made a lot of friends around the world and I think we've done well by our supporters. I can't say enough about Jurgen and all the talent on the field," he added.

Werner also praised the fans for their 'extraordinary' support and is now looking forward to final.

"The support was extraordinary. Now I look forward to a great match in Madrid," he said.

will face Tottenham in final on June 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)