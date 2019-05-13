Tom Werner elated with Liverpool's performance

-
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner is happy with the performance of Jurgen Klopp's side as he called it a 'magical season'.
Liverpool finished second in the Premier League after they attained 97 points. Manchester City, who had 98 points, clinched the Premier League title. However, the reds still have a chance to win the Champions League title if they defeat Tottenham in the final.
"It was a magical season. Obviously, we're disappointed that we didn't win the league but it was a remarkable season and the squad is exciting," Goal quoted Werner as saying.
"I think that we've made a lot of friends around the world and I think we've done well by our supporters. I can't say enough about Jurgen and all the talent on the field," he added.
Werner also praised the fans for their 'extraordinary' support and is now looking forward to the Champions League final.
"The support was extraordinary. Now I look forward to a great match in Madrid," he said.
Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 2.
