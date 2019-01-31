Toxic air pollution shuts down schools in Bangkok

Toxic air pollution, with PM2.5 levels grossly exceeding safety limits, has led to schools being directed to shut down in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, for the remainder of the week.

"(The Prime Minister) has ordered the to consider closing the schools in order to mitigate the health effect," Boonrak Yodpetch, the of Basic Education Commission, told

"(The) first action is to close down all schools in and some schools in four to five provinces (near Bangkok)," he added. The order directly affects public schools which are managed by the city administration.

The official outlined reduced vehicular traffic as one of the direct outcomes of the closure of schools.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in measured 175 on Wednesday evening, which is way above the safety levels required for humans to breathe regularly. The Health Organisation mentions an AQI reading of under 25 as acceptable.

Furthermore, Thailand's Department of Control mentioned on that Particulate Matter (PM2.5) levels in the air exceeded safety limits in over 41 areas around

The situation will be reassessed again on Sunday to determine if the closure of schools will continue into next week.

Meanwhile, the of Bangkok, Asawin Kwanmuang, has said that drones would be deployed on Thursday in the capital to sprinkle a mixture of water and molasses to ease levels.

Authorities in have previously sprayed water from fire trucks into the streets and tried to produce artificial rain in a bid to reduce levels in the city.

