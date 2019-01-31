Russia offers to mediate in Venezuelan crisis

has offered to mediate in talks between the embattled of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and to find a way out of the political impasse gripping the South American country.

"We sincerely want to create conditions for establishing dialogue between the government and the opposition. We are talking about this with our Venezuelan partners, China, Latin American and Europeans," quoted Russian as saying on Wednesday.

This comes after showed his readiness to negotiate with the Guaido-led opposition with the assistance of international mediators in an interview with Russian state news agency,

"We call on the opposition of to take a constructive approach, abandon ultimatums and act independently," the Russian added, welcoming Maduro's openness to negotiations.

Guaido proclaimed himself as the of on January 23 amid cheering protesters who had gathered after the called for protests against the regime in The USA immediately extended its support for Guaido, followed by nations like Brazil, Colombia, Canada, etc. However, and have backed the regime.

The (UN) estimates that 40 people have died in the protests which have gripped Venezuela. Furthermore, the put forth that 850 people have been detained by Venezuelan authorities since January 23, according to

Meanwhile, fresh protests jolted Venezuela on Wednesday after the nation's apex court froze Guaido's financial assets and barred him from travelling out of Venezuela.

"They thought to cause fear, they thought the people of Venezuela would be scared," quoted Guaido as saying to reporters at the on Wednesday (local time).

