Trainers also to be penalised if wrestler found positive in dope test: WFI

Amid several incidents of doping coming to light, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday decided to take the matter into serious consideration. The Federation has decided that if results of dope tests of any wrestler during national camps and international championships are found to be positive, then not only the athlete but also all the trainers at the camp will be barred and penalised.
WFI also stated that in the past years, three to four Indian wrestlers have been found positive during dope tests which has affected India's reputation. Moreover, because of this, the Wrestling Federation of India had to pay a hefty fine of Rs 32 lakh to United World Wrestling.
"Wrestling Federation of India has decided that if any Indian wrestlers, during the national or international competition, is found to be positive in the dope test, then not only the wrestler but also all the trainers at the camp will be barred and penalised," WFI said in a statement.
"If a trainer finds a wrestler suspicious or if there is any wrestler who does not follow the directions of a trainer, then he can inform the Federation's office. Action will be taken by the Federation in this regard," it added.
