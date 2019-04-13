Transitional military council chief steps down amid protests in Sudan

Just a day after taking over, the of Sudan's transitional military council, Awad Ibn Auf, stepped down from his post on Friday (local time).

"I, the of the military council, announce I am giving up the post," Auf said.

"This is for the benefit of our nation, without having to look at special interests, big or small that may impede its progress. I would like to recommend that you work together and reach a solution very speedily," he said in the statement.

has been named as his successor, according to Al Jazeera.

The announcement was met with cheers in the Sudanese capital where people had been protesting against the military leader's taking over after Omar al-Bashir's exit from power.

Burhan, meanwhile, is slated to address the Sudanese public on Saturday.

After toppling the in Sudan, Auf made the announcement of the formation of a for a period of two years - a decision which was met with sharp criticism from the who have been spearheading protests which led to the eventual overthrow of the Sudanese

"We are seeking the immediate transfer of power, not a month or two years later. The forces that are seeking reforms have specific demands on following the democratic path that will solve the corruption issue and other problems that resulted from the rule of the salvation government (of former Omar Bashir)," Sputnik quoted SPA's as saying.

Protesters have been taking to streets in for months now, as initial protests were triggered by the rise in the prices of bread amongst other consumer goods. Calls for al-Bashir's, who has been ruling since the past 30 years, resignation gained traction during the protests, leading to the former President resigning on Thursday.

At least 31 people have lost their lives in the protests until now.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)