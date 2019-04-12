1 killed in Chaman blast in Pak, several injured

One civilian was killed, while ten others suffered injuries in a blast that took place in Balochistan's area on Friday evening, the local police said.

Authorities said that an improvised (IED) was planted in a motorcycle in a market area at the in Chaman, Dawn reported.

The blast damaged the nearby shops, cars, and bikes on the road.

Chief Minister condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the lives lost in the blast.

Kamal said that "security be kept on high alert in sensitive cities," adding that "the police and other law enforcement agencies to take comprehensive security measures."

The wounded have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, the officials were quoted as saying.

Following the incident, Trench Road and Chowk in the city have been cordoned by the authorities.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. Further details are awaited.

is situated just south of the Wesh- border crossing with the neighbouring province in

This is the second blast to hit the province on Friday. Earlier in the day, at least 20 people were killed and 48 injured in a blast at Quetta's Hazarganji market.

